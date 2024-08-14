9 Investigates helps woman with Down Syndrome get Social Security benefits restored

ORLANDO, Fla. — One month after 9 Investigates asked the Social Security Administration to examine her case, some of her benefits and health insurance were restored.

The SSA has said Jennifer Groover is, in fact, disabled and is giving her about $648 a month now.

Her parents told us Monday night that her insurance had also been restored.

But with that progress also came hardship again. The SSA just hit Jennifer with an overpayment, too, but the amount of that overpayment remains unclear.

Her dad tells us that they continue to get letters with different figures, and they have no idea why.

James Groover said Jennifer had an overpayment about 20 years ago, but they paid all that money back.

The Groovers are confused about why another notice was sent, especially since Jennifer hasn’t had benefits in over a year.

Channel 9 has contacted the SSA to see if we can resolve this issue.

