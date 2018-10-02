0 9 Investigates: Proposed Osceola Parkway extension could cut through county neighborhoods

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - At least two routes proposed for an extension of the Osceola Parkway would take the road right through the Lake Ajay neighborhood—and a local law firm is taking notice.

Officials with the Central Florida Expressway said no decision has been made.

Nearby homeowners received letters from the GrayRobinson law firm, offering to represent them.

“That’s pretty unnerving. The lawyers are out there seeking clients, thinking it’s going to happen,” said Matthew Wendt, who lives in the neighborhood.

Chatter about the road is disturbing this normally quiet community on the border of Orange and Osceola counties.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority Board will soon start public meetings to discuss the design of the Osceola Parkway extension.

Residents in the Lake Ajay neighborhood, which has more than 100 homes, have large maps of the proposed plans in their living rooms.

Wendt’s home is in the path of one of the proposed routes.

“There’s plenty of land north of the property, nothing there but cattle fields,” he said.

That land northeast of the neighborhood includes Split Oak, a nature preserve, as well as some undeveloped land that could include homes in the future.

Taking the proposed extension through that land would be a more expensive option, officials said.

Orange and Osceola counties received a state grant to buy Split Oak in the mid-90s.

State provisions require them to preserve the land.

Convincing the state to use it for a road would be difficult because officials would have to prove there are no reasonable alternatives.

“It would have to come back to the Osceola board. It would have to go to Orange County for a vote because they are owners and stakeholders and then it has to go through the Community Trust of Tallahassee,” said Fred Hawkins, a member of the Osceola County and Central Florida Expressway board.

Hawkins said both boards have agreed to try to avoid Split Oak, but insist the public on both sides of the land will be heard.

“There has been no determined route as to where this road will go,” said Hawkins.

Homeowners in the Lake Ajay neighborhood are waiting to make their case.

“Got a lot of acreage, oak trees. We have the same things they have, like gopher tortoises, eagles,” said Wendt.

Hawkins said notices for public meetings about the project will go out in November or December.

