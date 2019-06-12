  • Did you know? 9 striking facts about lightning

    Did you know Florida is the lightning capital of the United States?

     

    Here are some other facts about the electrifying flash of light:

     

    • Contrary to the common expression, lightning can and often does strike the same place twice.

     

    • Lightning is extremely hot—a flash can heat the air around it to temperatures five times hotter than the sun’s surface.

     

    • About 2,000 people are killed worldwide by lightning each year, but nine of every 10 people survive.

     

    • The average American has about a 1 in 5,000 chance of being struck by lightning during a lifetime.

     

    • Cloud-to-ground lightning bolts are a common phenomenon—about 100 strike Earth’s surface every single second. Each bolt can contain up to 1 billion volts of electricity.

     

    • Cars are havens from lightning. Tires conduct current, as do metal frames that carry a charge harmlessly to the ground.

     

    • Many houses are grounded by rods and other protection that conduct a lightning bolt's electricity harmlessly to the ground.

     

    • Grounded buildings offer protection, but occupants who touch running water or use a landline phone may be shocked by conducted electricity.

     

    • Lightning strikes during thunderstorms kill more Americans each year than either tornadoes or hurricanes.

     

    Source: Nationalgeographic.com

     

