  • 9 things to know: What are kinkajous and where do they come from?

    By: Kelly Healey

    This beautiful mammal might resemble a primate, but the kinkajou is related to the raccoon. Read more about these interesting animals below (information via National Geographic):

     

    • The Kinkajou is an omnivore, which means they feed on animal and vegetable substances.

     

    • Their head and body measure between 17 inches and 22 inches. Their tail measures between 16 inches and 22 inches.

     

    • Kinkajous can weigh between 3 lbs. and 7 lbs.

     

    • Their population trend is decreasing.

     

    • The mammals spend most of their time in trees in the tropical forests of South and Central America.

     

    • Kinkajous can turn their feet backward to run in either direction along branches or up and down trunks.

     

    • They have a gripping tail, which helps their balance and serves as a blanket while it sleeps.

     

    • Kinkajous are nicknamed honey bears because they raid bees' nests.

     

