9 things to know: What are kinkajous and where do they come from?

This beautiful mammal might resemble a primate, but the kinkajou is related to the raccoon. Read more about these interesting animals below (information via National Geographic):
- The Kinkajou is an omnivore, which means they feed on animal and vegetable substances.
- Their head and body measure between 17 inches and 22 inches. Their tail measures between 16 inches and 22 inches.
- Kinkajous can weigh between 3 lbs. and 7 lbs.
- Their population trend is decreasing.
- The mammals spend most of their time in trees in the tropical forests of South and Central America.
- Kinkajous can turn their feet backward to run in either direction along branches or up and down trunks.
- They have a gripping tail, which helps their balance and serves as a blanket while it sleeps.
- Kinkajous are nicknamed honey bears because they raid bees' nests.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}