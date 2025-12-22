Florida Woman, 33, arrested after assaulting elderly neighbor over garden hose mount, police say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A 75-year-old woman was injured during a struggle with her neighbor, 33-year-old Cynthia Marrero, over a garden hose mount. The altercation led to Marrero’s arrest following the incident on December 19, 2025.

The incident began when the victim attempted to mount a hose on her wall and a verbal dispute ensued with Marrero. During the struggle for control of the garden hose mount, the victim injured her elbow.

Marrero has been the victim’s neighbor for about four years. Following the initial confrontation, the victim regained possession of the mount and tried to hang it on her wall, resulting in a second struggle. During the investigation, the victim positively identified Marrero to the authorities.

After the incident, deputies arrived at the residence and took Marrero into custody for investigation. She was then transported to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office station, where, after being read her rights, she admitted to taking the mount and placing it on the victim’s driveway.

Court records indicate that Marrero was subsequently released on a $12,500 bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group