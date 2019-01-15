0 9 things to know about WFTV meteorologist Kassandra Crimi

There's a familiar face back behind the weather desk on Channel 9 this week.

The Severe Weather Center 9 team welcomed back meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.

You can catch her Saturday and Sunday mornings on Eyewitness News This Morning. You can also follow her on Twitter at @KassandraCrimi.

Until then, here are nine things to know about our newest meteorologist:

1) What made you want to be a meteorologist?

While doing my undergrad degree, at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne I experienced the historical 2004 hurricane season. This Minnesota girl was use to blizzards not hurricanes. I was so intrigued that I took an intro to meteorology course and fell in love. Shortly after, I switched my degree from astronomy and astrophysics to meteorology.

2) Why do you look so familiar?

The simple answer: I’ve worked here before! I interned at WFTV back in 2008. Then worked here 2011-2013. It’s GREAT to be back!

3) What’s your favorite thing about living in Orlando?

Well who doesn’t love Florida weather! I also love the food, unique culture and the gorgeous Spanish moss.

4) What do you like to do outside of work?

I enjoy walking with my dog and baby, visiting with friends, playing volleyball and basketball, going to the beach, and baking!

5) If you could come up with your ideal weather forecast for a day, what would it be?

Sunny, 75 with 20 percent humidity.

6) What’s your favorite thing about your job?

I have a couple favorites. 1. This weather team! Talk about a great group of people. Honestly, the best weather team in the country, in my opinion. 2. The fact that everyday is different. Weather is always changing and evolving. It keeps you on your toes.

7) Do you have any pets?

Yes, a dog. Who is the cutest mutt you’ll ever see. His name is Brody.

8) What’s an interesting fact that people may not know about you?

I like to think that I’m a packing master! I can fit boxes into a U-haul truck like it’s the game of Tetris. I got my packing skills from the summers I worked in college at the Kmart distribution warehouse in the shipping department.

9) Is there a place you’ve always wanted to visit?

I’d love to see the Great Wall in China. I’d also love to travel the coast of Australia.

SHE’S BAAAACK! ☀️ Welcome back, certified meteorologist @KassandraCrimi! She joins @VEcholsWFTV and @MSaltWFTV at noon today on Channel 9. You can catch her Saturday and Sunday mornings starting this weekend! https://t.co/x5OiWeT7DS pic.twitter.com/zNeBFDTioM — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 14, 2019

