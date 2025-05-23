Records claim Checkers employee possibly killed customer over missing mayo packets

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — New arrest records details what police say happened inside a Kissimmee fast food restaurant that led to a customer’s murder.

Osceola County deputies say Elijah Travis Mackey, 23, was working his shift at Checkers on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Thursday when he got into an argument with a customer.

According to the arrest records, deputies say the argument got heated after the customer, Wesley Robertson, complained about his order to another employee and asked several times to speak to a manager.

A witness said Robertson was possibly asking for mayonnaise packets.

Investigators say that’s when Mackey walked over to the window and started arguing with Robertson.

According to the report, Robertson called Mackey offensive names, then Mackey pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Robertson was arrested on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

Mackey faced an Osceola County judge Friday, who ordered him held without bail.

Checkers spokesperson Kim Francis released a statement saying, “We are shocked and saddened by the incident that occurred last night at our restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida. The actions of this one employee do not reflect the values of the thousands of our hardworking employees across the country. We are working closely with the police in their investigation, and we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

On Friday, caution tape still blocked off the now-closed Checkers. There is no word yet on when it will reopen.

