Kissimmee Checkers employee accused of killing customer over food order

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An employee at a Checkers restaurant in Kissimmee is in jail after investigators say he gunned down a customer at work Wednesday night.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Elijah Travis Mackey, 23, was at work at the fast food restaurant on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway when got into an argument with a customer over his order. Deputies say the argument escalated until Mackey shot the customer, identified as Wesley Robertson.

Robertson was pronounced dead at Osceola Regional Medical Center.

Mackey was arrested on a warrant Thursday. He is charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

