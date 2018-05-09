95-year-old woman arrested after hitting granddaughter with slipper, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 95-year-old grandmother was arrested last weekend after she hit her 46-year-old granddaughter in the face with a slipper, Daytona Beach police said.
Hattie Reynolds told officers that she hit her granddaughter, Janeen Williams, because Williams would neither get out of her bed nor leave her home on Loomis Avenue, and that Williams was screaming and swearing at her, police said.
Reynolds called Volusia County dispatch to request that law enforcement come to her home, police said.
Williams was not injured and did not want to press charges, but Reynolds was arrested anyway, according to a news release.
Williams does not live with Reynolds.
Reynolds was charged with battery and was released from the Volusia County Jail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}