A1A crash claims life of Ormond Beach Snowbird, Leaves wife fighting for recovery

ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — A 72-year-old man died, and his 73-year-old wife was seriously injured after they were ejected from their Jeep on State Road A1A in Ormond-By-The-Sea. The Florida Highway Patrol said Scott Martin hit the couple while speeding down A1A and illegally passing them in his Corvette.

March was taken into custody this afternoon.

The victims’ family talked to Channel 9 Volusia County reporter Demie Johnson.

Their son said Cole Osborne said his parents Julia and Tom Lauck spend part of the year in Ohio and part in Ormond Beach.

He said his mom is still in the hospital with a humerus fracture, broken ribs and her left leg had to be amputated.

The crash happened right by Lagerheads Bar and Grill. The restaurants posted on its social media pages saying patrons and staff witnessed it and that their hearts are broken.

Osborne hopes anyone with information that could help the case comes forward.

“I have two small children and that’s their grandpa that’s gone. That’s my dad. Their grandpa is gone and you know and grandma is going to change. Grandma is going to need help,” said Osborne.

March is being held in the Volusia Branch Jail on no bond.,

