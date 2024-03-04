AAA: Florida gas prices climb; here’s why they’re likely to keep rising

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA said Florida saw a slight climb in gas prices last week.

On Sunday, a gallon of gas settled at $3.34, about 3 cents higher than a week earlier.

The auto club said motorists can expect that trend to continue, as refineries move away from producing winter-blend gasoline.

“Florida gas prices ... are likely to get even more expensive either this week or next,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“Gasoline futures shot up 30 cents late last week. That’s an indicator that summer-blend gasoline has moved into the market.”

Jenkins explained that the Environmental Protection Agency requires the annual switch in an effort to reduce smog.

He added that the switch to summer-blend typically leads to a 15-cent per gallon jump at the pump.

But another factor, in addition to a change in blend, could push prices higher.

Voluntary oil production cuts, set to expire at the end of March, were extended by OPEC and its allies through June in an effort to keep upward pressure on prices.

“Drivers should expect a jump at the pump, but how much remains to be seen.”

