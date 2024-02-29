AAA: Spring Break travel will be brisk; most popular vacations include Florida, cruises

TAMPA, Fla. — AAA has released its expectations for the 2024 travel season.

And things already appear to be off to a hot start this year.

A survey by the auto club found that around 84% of Florida residents plan to take a trip, and 43% will take more vacations than last year.

The survey also showed that 29% of Floridians will take a Spring Break vacation.

For locals, the most popular trips will include the beach, theme parks, international vacations, and cruises.

As a matter of fact, travel data revealed a 28% increase in cruise bookings for March and April, compared to 2023.

Bookings for cruises departing from South Florida spiked 60%, AAA said.

Data also showed that the Sunshine State continues to top the list of Spring Break destinations.

While Orlando is the overall top choice for Spring Break travelers, Fort Lauderdale and Miami sailed to the top of the list as the two most popular domestic cruise ports.

