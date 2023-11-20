AAA: Florida gas prices fall to another 2023 low; what you’ll pay county-by-county

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mondays are a bummer, but here’s some news that might make you feel better:

Florida’s gas prices are the lowest they’ve been all year.

AAA said the plummeting price of oil has been a big contributor to the recent drop at your local service station.

Crude oil fell from $93 per barrel in late September to $72 last week.

As of Monday, the average price for regular gas statewide is $3.03 per gallon.

AAA average gas prices in Florida Gas prices are at their lowest in 2023, according to AAA. (AAA)

And you’re likely to find it even cheaper in Central Florida.

Here’s a county-by-county look at Monday’s average price per gallon:

Lake: $2.89

Sumter: $2.90

Seminole: $2.92

Brevard: $2.93

Osceola: $2.95

Orange: $2.96

Polk: $2.97

Volusia: $2.99

Marion: $3.01

Flagler: $3.11

