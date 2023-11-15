AAA predicts near record-level of Florida drivers on the roads for Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you are making a trip for Thanksgiving, you can expect a lot of company on the road.

According to AAA, 3 million Floridians will travel more than 50 miles during the holiday, most of them by car.

The estimate for this year is expected to be very close to the all-time record for drivers.

Nationally, the travel forecast is up 2.3% over last year.

“Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending remains strong,” said Mark Jenkins with AAA. “While people may be making cuts here and there, they are not sacrificing travel, especially when it comes to the holidays.”

AAA says the busiest day on the roads will be next Wednesday.

Average travel times could be 80% longer than normal.

