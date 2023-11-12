Hundreds of Orlando families receive free meals during Thanksgiving food drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away.

A local organization teamed up with an Orlando city commissioner on Sunday to provide over 400 meals to families getting ready for the holiday.

Orlando City Commissioner Bakari F. Burns is partnered with “He Got Up!,” to organize the event.

People who came out for the food drive said they are struggling with inflation and rising food costs.

“People all have needs, said volunteer Shantavia Lawrence. “It’s just amazing to see that it doesn’t matter your lifestyle or how you present yourself, you just never know who needs something.”

There will be more food drives happening in our area as the holiday approaches.

There’s one on Tuesday in DeLand.

Two are happening next Saturday in Deltona and east Orange County.

