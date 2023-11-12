ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Thousands of people from across Central Florida participated this weekend in the Autism Speaks walk.

The annual event took place Saturday morning at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

Photos: Thousands gather for annual Autism Speaks walk at Cranes Roost Park

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Thousands gather for annual Autism Speaks walk at Cranes Roost Park

Channel 9 reporter Nick Papantonis emceed the event.

Watch: Advocates working on legislation to require autism education training for law enforcement officers

The walk raises money for autism research and to help provide services and support for people with autism.

The group’s website says the walk raised more than $94,000.

Watch: Florida deputies rescue 4-year-old boy with autism from ‘snake-infested’ pond

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group