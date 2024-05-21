Safety enhancements planned for Brevard County rail crossings

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization plans to go after a federal grant through the Railroad Crossing Elimination Program.

The proposed Brevard County Sealed Corridor Project could potentially improve safety by installing enhancements at 9-grade crossings along the Florida East Coast Railway, where Brightline also operates its passenger rail service.

Brevard County Commissioners will decide if they want the Space Coast TPO to proceed with the grant application on the county’s behalf.

The City of Cocoa and Melbourne also have crossings in the proposed project area.

Shayana Todd, who lives near a county-maintained crossing at Michigan Avenue near US-1 told us, “I’ve seen multiple people either stop, but not you know, stop far enough. And then other people who just think that they can go through it.”

Final safety enhancements are still under evaluation.

But, under the current system under operation, FECR and Brightline meet or exceed the Federal Railroad Administration’s safety requirements.

