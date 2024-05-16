City of Cocoa to apply for grant to build new $70M Brightline train station

COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa’s city council just gave the city permission to pursue $49 million in grant funding for a new Brightline station.

The city must apply for that funding by May 28.

The grant would cover most of the cost of that new station.

It would be built off of Clear Lake Road in the area known as the “Cocoa Curve.”

The city has already committed $5 million toward the proposed $70 million project.

The design for the station is expected to be similar to the one in Boca Raton.

“Ranging from 7,500 square feet to 9,000 square feet. We’re looking at over three and a half acres of parking as well,” said Cocoa Mayor Mike Blake.

Brevard County has also committed $5 million in tourist development dollars.

