Orange County firefighters share warning over fire danger while frying turkeys

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you plan to deep fry your turkey this Thanksgiving, Orange County Fire Rescue is making sure you and your family stay safe while doing so.

Firefighters used a cooking demonstration this week to raise awareness of the potential dangers of improperly frying a turkey.

Right after the firefighters lowered the turkey into the oil it burst into flames.

Firefighters urge people to cook their turkeys on a sturdy surface and to make sure it is fully thawed out.

“When the turkey is placed frozen or partially frozen into the turkey fryer, it causes the oil to splatter,” said Jennifer Corbin with Orange County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters also urge people to not overfill their fryers with oil and to make sure they are frying their turkeys at least 10 feet away from any structures.

