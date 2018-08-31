0 Abandoned, yet beloved Sorrento donkey ‘Mr. Walter' gets new home

SORRENTO, Fla. - Have you met the biggest celebrity in Sorrento?

He’s furry, adorable and downright lovable, and his name is Mr. Walter.

The donkey has been around for years in Lake County. People often stop by to feed and care for Mr. Walter, who has his own mailbox.

"I am happy to see you donkey. Hi, Walter,” said resident Crista Lyn.

Lyn said as much as everyone loves him, they want to see him go to a better home because Mr. Walter needs medical care.

No one in the community knew who or where the owner was.

“You can see his hooves are really bad. Especially, this front right one is split," Lyn said.

When Lyn talked to him, saying, “Hey Buddy,” Mr. Walter replied with a “Hee-Haw!”

"That's a beautiful song, sweetie," she said. "He's super popular. He's not lacking for love, he's just lacking for medical care."

A few years ago, Lyn began feeding Mr. Walter carrots.

"Then I realized he had no feed except what he could graze on in the field, and probably needed some more nutrition for a donkey his age," she said.

Lyn said she or her mother feeds Mr. Walter every day.

Children and parents stop by with snacks and leave Mr. Walter letters in his mailbox.

Lake County Animal Services said Mr. Walter's owner has agreed to give him up, and a rescue group from Texas is heading to Sorrento to rescue him.

The owner told deputies she could not afford to care for Mr. Walter.

While the community said they will miss the beloved burro, they are happy that Mr. Walter will be well cared-for in a good home.

