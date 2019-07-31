Accused murderer was released from jail before allegedly shooting someone else

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 looked into why an accused murderer was released from jail after the April shooting death of a teenager.
Officials said Manuel Roasdo fatally shot 14-year-old Antony Reid after Rosado wanted to buy a gun from Reid, then refused to pay for it.
He faced a judge in juvenile court and was expected to be charged as an adult, but was instead released.
The 17-year-old was later arrested in July after Orange County detectives said he shot someone in the leg.
Rosado's attorney wanted him released from jail since he was a teenager.
"We would ask the court that he get bond given his age and immaturity," said Rosado's attorney.
The judge denied bond, but questioned why Rosado was out to begin with.
After questions rose about why Rosado was released in the first place, the State Attorney's office told Channel 9 they declined to prosecute because they did not have enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
A judge signed the warrant for a first-degree murder charge in April, but it isn't known what was missing for prosecutors to move forward.
Rosado now remains in Orange County jail without bond.
