Teen accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old in Conroy neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - A teen was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy near the Millenia area last week, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Manuel Rosado, 16, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Antony Reid two Saturdays ago, deputies said.

Deputies said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. near J.R. Street and Starbright Drive, where Reid was found shot.

Reid was taken to a hospital, where he died, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Reid and Rosado had arranged to meet on April 20 so that Reid could sell Rosado a gun. Both were armed at the time, deputies said.

Deputies said Rosado decided he was not going to pay, shooting and killing Rosado while robbing him.

Reid, a Memorial Middle School student, would have turned 15 next month.

Neighbors said a group of children was playing outside when the shooting happened.

They said the area is usually a quiet, safe place, but that feeling of security has been rattled by the shooting.

Annie Pratt, the victim's mother, told Channel 9 she wants the gunman to understand her pain.

"That's my last son. My only son," she said. "And you take my only son from me? Yes, it hurts, and it hurts really bad."

ARRESTED: Manuel Rosado, 16, is behind bars on charges of Felony First Degree Murder for the shooting death of 14-year-old Antony Reid on 4/20. pic.twitter.com/Wrdcus3S3e — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 29, 2019

