Family, friends search for answers after 14-year-old shot, killed near Mall at Millenia

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Family and friends will gather Saturday evening to celebrate the life of 14-year-old Antony Reid, who was shot and killed in a neighborhood next to The Mall at Millenia a week ago.
Friends and family are hoping this event will also bring more attention to his case.
So far, no one has been arrested in Reid's killing and the Sheriff's Office isn't releasing a lot of what it knows about his death.
WFTV News was there as detectives blocked off all of JR Street and collected evidence.
One neighbor said he heard loud sounds then looked and saw the teen lying in the road, bleeding right outside his home.
Reid's mother, Annie Pratt, spoke with reporters earlier this week and said she wanted everyone to know who Reid was and what someone took from the world when they pulled the trigger.
“His life is gone and people think it's OK to shoot with all this gun violence and no one's ever getting caught,” Pratt said. “And they think it's OK. It's not OK to take someone's life.”
Family and friends will be gathering on JR Street around 7:45 p.m. for the vigil.
Reid will be buried next week.
