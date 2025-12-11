Powerball: Jackpot soars to $930 million

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $930 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, making it one of the largest prizes in the game’s history.

The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., with the cash option valued at $429 million. This marks the 40th consecutive drawing without a grand prize winner since Sept. 6, when two tickets shared a $1.787 billion prize.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history was $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

If someone wins on Wednesday, they can choose between an annuity option, which includes one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments increasing by 5% each year, or the lump sum cash option.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

States that do not participate include Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

