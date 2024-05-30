Bill setting new rules for HOAs signed into law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Tuesday requiring homeowners’ associations to be more forthcoming with information about new rules.

Introduced by Rep. Kristen Arrington (D-Kissimmee), HB 59 requires HOAs to provide physical or digital copies of their rules and covenants to their members and every new member thereafter.

It aims to keep residents updated and informed on the rules and covenants of their HOAs, whether they have just moved in or a rule has changed.

“This bill is so important to District 46, as residents of predatory HOAs deserve to know the rules in the community in which they live,” Arrington said in a statement.

Entitled “Provision of Homeowners’ Associations Rules and Covenants,” the bill also requires associations to establish a distribution method and timeframe for providing updated copies of all rules.

If an association’s rules are amended, the bill requires them to provide members with an updated copy.

“With the signing of HB 59, we further establish transparency to residents of HOAs,” said Sen. Linda Stewart (D-Orlando), who sponsored the Senate version of the bill. “Too often we hear stories of residents being unaware of changes made in their community and their accidental violation of rules. This simple measure will now work to pre-emptively alleviate these misunderstandings and engage residents in their communities.”

The bill passed unanimously in both the Florida Senate and House before being signed by Governor DeSantis Tuesday.

The new law goes into effect July 1.

