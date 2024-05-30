‘Palm Gardens’: Orlando celebrates opening of new affordable housing complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — City leaders in Orlando held a ribbon cutting Thursday for the first phase of a new affordable housing complex.

The old Ambassador Hotel is now becoming the “Palm Gardens.”

It’s located on West Colonial Drive, near North Orange Blossom Trail.

City officials said 95 efficiency and one-bedroom apartment units are finished, and the complex will have 150 units open by the end of the year.

The units will be open to residents with incomes at or less than 80% of the Area Median Income, with one unit reserved for live-in property management.

Fifteen of the units will also be designated for permanent supportive housing.

More information on how to apply for one of the units can be found by calling 689.312.6270 or apply at onestophousing.com/apply-online.

