Active sea breeze storm pattern ahead, afternoon showers expected in metro Orlando this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is looking at a more active sea breeze storm pattern for the rest of this work week as higher amounts of moisture move into our area.

This will bring a better chance that rain and storms will interrupt your mid-late afternoon plans over metro Orlando on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the storm moving toward the I-75 corridor late this week as well.

This week, the east coast sea breeze will move inland and away from the beach, which means better overall beach weather. However, there is a moderate risk of rip currents, so make sure you swim near an active lifeguard tower.

