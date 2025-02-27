Local

Actor Gene Hackman, 95, wife, and dog found dead inside New Mexico home

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have died, The Associated Press is reporting.

The AP said the couple and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home around 1:45 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

According to Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to do a well-being check at the home and found the bodies inside.

The AP said foul play is not suspected, but sheriff’s investigators did not release further details about the deaths and said the investigation is ongoing.

Hackman, 95, was an Oscar-winning actor whose dozens of films included “The French Connection,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” and “Unforgiven.”

