AdventHealth to award $1.2M in grants to Central Florida nonprofits addressing mental health

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth is opening applications for $1.2 million in grant funding for Central Florida nonprofits that are working to address mental health concerns in the community.

Hospital officials said the Community Health Improvement Grants are aimed at improving access to resources and enhancing community wellness.

Letter of intent submissions for the grants are being accepted starting Monday through July 24. Nonprofit organizations serving Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties are eligible to apply, and applications can be submitted here.

Officials said qualified organizations will be notified in August to submit full proposals, finalists will be notified in November, and disbursement and grant signing will be in January of 2024.

“AdventHealth is committed to whole-person and whole-community health, and as a not-for-profit health system, our priority is investing back into the community to ensure Central Floridians thrive – body, mind and spirit,” said Andrew Mwavua, executive director of community advocacy.

