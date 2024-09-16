AdventHealth kicks off work on $17M project in Sanford

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth has broken ground on a freestanding ER in a booming part of Seminole County.

The Altamonte Springs-based health system on Sept. 10 kicked off construction on a 12-bed, 13,300-square-foot emergency room near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford. In total, it will create 55 new jobs and include CT scans, X-ray and ultrasound, as well as a full-service laboratory and respiratory therapy.

Jeff Villanueva, CEO of AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, told Orlando Business Journal the $17 million project is the first freestanding ER or hospital for AdventHealth within the city limits. It has a 58,000-square-foot Lake Mary Health Park medical office that opened in 2023 next to its ER, which debuted in 2016, just south of Sanford.

