AdventHealth plans $145 million hospital expansion, new women’s services

AdventHealth will spend $145 million to expand its Winter Garden hospital in the growing west Orange County community.

Construction is expected to begin later this summer on the addition of three floors to the patient tower at AdventHealth Winter Garden, per a May 15 announcement by the nonprofit health system.

The addition will total 105,000 square feet, create more than 100 jobs and is expected to be completed in 2026.

