AdventHealth pushes responsible AI use in health care

Two new organizations promoting responsible use of AI in health care have included AdventHealth as a founding member.

One of those groups — Coalition for Health AI — unites health care providers, tech firms and academics to decide on best practices for AI development and implementation in health care.

AdventHealth is one of 20 health care providers involved, according to an April 17 news release. Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), Google (Nasdaq: GOOG), CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) and Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) are the founding industry partners.

