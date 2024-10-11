AdventHealth for Women welcomes into the world dozens of babies during Milton

CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. — While Hurricane Milton was carving a path of destruction across Florida, the miracle of life continued as AdventHealth for Women welcomed 67 babies into the world.

Hundreds of team members, including nurses, physicians, and specialists, worked through the storm, ensuring that parents and their little ones were safely cared for.

According to a news release, there were 32 babies born at AdventHealth’s Tampa area hospitals, 11 born at AdventHealth Orlando, 14 at AdventHealth Celebration, two at AdventHealth Winter Park, one at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, four at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares, one at AdventHealth Daytona Beach and two at AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City.

Here are some of the babies introduced to the world during Milton:

Bernardo Salazar Tipacti was born at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday at AdventHealth Celebration. He was born to Luciana Tipacti Almora and Fredy Raul Salazar Warren and weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Luna MarÍa Jiménez was born at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs. She was born to Elizabeth López and David Jiménez and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Camila Victoria was born at 12:44 a.m. Thursday at AdventHealth Orlando. She was born to Yessica Paola and Jhon Porras and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Dana Iveth Arias Garcia was born at 1:05 a.m. Thursday at AdventHealth Orlando. She was born to Kimberly Garcia and Denilson Arias and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Jacob was born at 3 a.m. Thursday at AdventHealth Orlando. He was born to Ana Maria Franco and Felipe Salamanca from Davenport and weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Charlotte Furnas was born at 11:04 a.m. Thursday at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares. She was born to Madeline and Grant Furnas and weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

