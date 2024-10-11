Central Florida couple welcomed first child just hours before Hurricane Milton made landfall

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida couple welcomed their first baby ahead of Hurricane Milton on Wednesday.

Baby Jose III was born just hours before Milton made landfall on Wednesday.

His mother, Selena, was experiencing high blood pressure which doctors believed was worse because of stress from the approaching storm.

Doctors at UCF Lake Nona Hospital told Selena and the father, Jose, that an early delivery would be the best course of action.

The parents, from Poinciana, welcomed Jose III at 8:02 a.m. on Oct. 9. He was 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

The family stayed in their hospital room as the storm passed. Officials from HCA Florida Healthcare said the windows at the hospital are built to withstand a Category 4 hurricane.

