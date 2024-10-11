Local

NASA crews assess damage at Kennedy Space Center from Hurricane Milton

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — NASA crews are assessing damage at Kennedy Space Center after Hurricane Milton’s impact.

The eye of Hurricane Milton passed near Cape Canaveral as a Category 1 storm before moving off the east coast of Florida.

The facility remains closed, but teams are checking bridges and other infrastructure for damage.

NASA officials said they will provide an update on the Europa Clipper launch soon, with possible dates starting Sunday.

NASA says safety remains its top priority.

