SpaceX to launch NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft to study Jupiter moon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA officials shared new details Tuesday about a mission to study one of Jupiter’s moons.
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center with the largest spacecraft NASA has ever built for a planetary mission.
The NASA Europa Clipper spacecraft plans to study Jupiter’s icy moon Europa for signs of life.
Those working on the project say it has been a long project and an ambitious mission.
The launch period for the Europa Clipper opens Oct. 10.
