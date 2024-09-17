SpaceX to launch NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft to study Jupiter moon

Local

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA officials shared new details Tuesday about a mission to study one of Jupiter’s moons.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center with the largest spacecraft NASA has ever built for a planetary mission.

The NASA Europa Clipper spacecraft plans to study Jupiter’s icy moon Europa for signs of life.

Those working on the project say it has been a long project and an ambitious mission.

The launch period for the Europa Clipper opens Oct. 10.

