Which businesses, restaurants are open after Hurricane Milton?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following Hurricane Milton, various local businesses and restaurants in Central Florida are reopening, offering residents options to eat something.

El Potro - Orlando’s Best Mexican Restaurant

The restaurant said the Conway location is open. It hopes to have the Winter Park location open this afternoon.

They encourage people to call the Apopka and Kirkman locations.

See them below:

Thai House of Orlando

The Thai House of Orlando said the restaurant is open on East Colonial Drive starting at 3 p.m.

Swine & Sons

The Swine & Sons location in Winter Park will open at 5 p.m. Thursday.

You can order delivery, order at the restaurant or get Uber Eats.

The Milk House Orlando location will be closed tonight but open on Friday.

Tu Casa Restaurant in Orlando

Tu Casa Restaurant in Orlando will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Wa Sushi

Wa Sushi in – will be open starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Wine 4 Oysters Bar & Bites

The Wine 4 Oysters Bar & Bites restaurants in Dr. Phillips and – during regular business hours after Hurricane Milton.

See more information below:

Chin-Kin Korean Fried

Chin-Kin Korean Fried said that if people are looking for a warm meal, they can visit for some comfort food.

The Mills 50 District restaurant said it will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

