Medical debt totaling more than $472.5 million eliminated, Orange County announces

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thanks to its collaboration with Undue Medical Debt, medical debt exceeding $472.5 million has been erased for over 310,000 residents of Orange County.

This debt relief encompasses accounts obtained from local hospital systems as well as third-party debt collection agencies.

This wonderful investment, made possible by the County’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, enables Undue Medical Debt to thoughtfully analyze and purchase qualifying medical debt for just a fraction of its face value.

“This program is the latest countywide effort to improve the quality of life for our residents,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

Approximately $3 million has been used from the program’s budget.

Demings continues, “This collaboration with Undue Medical Debt has allowed our Board to efficiently maximize the impact of public funds, helping as many individuals as possible to become financially stable.”

It is essential to know that the program does not accept applications.

Qualifying debt from an Orange County resident meets one of two criteria:

Resides in a household with income at or below 400% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines

Has medical debt that equals or exceeds 5% of their total household income

Once the debt is acquired, it is fully settled, requiring no further action from the impacted residents. Recipients will receive an official letter from Undue Medical Debt confirming the relief, which will begin arriving this week.

“We look forward to continuing our mission in partnership with Orange County,” said Allison Sesso, president and CEO of Undue Medical Debt.

