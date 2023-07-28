After several delays, SpaceX to attempt Falcon Heavy rocket launch Friday night

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After three back-to-back delays, SpaceX plans to try again Friday night to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket.

The launch was originally set for Tuesday night, then Wednesday night, and then Thursday night and was delayed each time.

Teams are now targeting 11:04 p.m. Friday for the next launch attempt.

SpaceX says the rocket and its payload are in good working order.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is looking to send a large communication satellite into orbit.

After the launch, SpaceX is also planning to land two of the rocket’s boosters back on the ground at Kennedy Space Center.

People in and around Brevard County may hear sonic booms as the boosters return to Earth.

Channel 9 will have live coverage of the launch if it happens Friday night.

