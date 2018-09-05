After years of planning, Orlando Magic unveils new designs for entertainment complex in Parramore

ORLANDO, Fla. - After more than a decade of planning, the Orlando Magic says it expects to break ground on its new sports and entertainment complex within the next year.
The team says the new complex, which will be built just north of the Amway Center, will give the Parramore neighborhood an economic boost.
The new complex will sit on a sprawling 8.5-acre lot across from the Amway Center, with places for the community to live, work and play.
“We want it to be a destination 365 days a year, regardless of whether there’s a concert going on in the building or the Magic is playing,” said team CEO Alex Martins.
The newly redesigned project will cost more than the $200 million first projected several years ago.
For years, the project has seen waves of discussion, planning, and a changing investor group.
“We’re very confident that the level of investment will be there,” said Martins.
Compared in the past to Universal’s CityWalk, the project is expected to bring hundreds of jobs.
The project follows in the steps of other NBA teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, which transformed an area people once avoided into a destination for families.
The team plans to break ground in the first quarter of 2019.
