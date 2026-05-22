Afternoon storms expected inland as heat persists in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot and humid day is on tap across Central Florida as temperatures are set to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s Friday afternoon.

Combined with the humidity, it will feel even hotter, with heat index values reaching between 90 and 95 degrees for many communities.

The steamy weather pattern will continue through the holiday weekend, with afternoon highs remaining in the low 90s and heat index values potentially approaching 100 degrees in some locations.

The summerlike heat is expected to send many people toward area beaches and coastal spots in search of relief.

Beachgoers, however, should use caution in the surf.

A high risk for developing rip currents is expected throughout the weekend, creating dangerous swimming conditions along the coastline.

Officials urge swimmers to stay near lifeguards and avoid entering the water if red flags are flying.

While much of the day will feature a mix of heat and sunshine, sea breeze showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances on Friday sit around 30%, with the greatest opportunity for isolated storms occurring inland as the sea breeze pushes away from the coast.

That same pattern is expected to persist through the holiday weekend, with inland communities favored for scattered afternoon showers and storms while coastal areas see fewer rain chances overall.

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