Airport authority looks to green light parking upgrade at Orlando International

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visitors could soon get some help when trying to find parking at Orlando International Airport.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is looking to install a parking guidance system at its parking garages.

The technology would include counters that let drivers know the number of available spaces.

Colored lights would also show drivers the exact location of each open space.

The upgrade would come with an estimated price tag $9.6 million.

Similar systems have already been installed at Disney Springs and Lake Nona.

Airport board members expect to award a contract for the work as early as June.

