0 Alert issued for Brevard County neighborhood after stray cat tests positive for rabies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An alert was issued Monday for a portion of Brevard County's Cocoa West neighborhood, two days after a stray cat tested positive for rabies, the Florida Department of Health said.

The 60-day alert affects an area along Tucker Lane, which is bordered by South Burnett Road to the east, Lake Poinsett Road to the west, West King Street to the north and Pluckebaum Road to the south, officials said.

"All residents and visitors in Brevard County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated," the agency said in a news release. "Please be aware that rabies activities can also occur outside the alert area."

Resident Pola Michaels said the cat ran through her yard before it was captured.

"If you're working out in the yard and the cat comes along (and) she bites you, what are you going to do?" she said.

Michaels said the cat chased down someone in her yard as well as a neighbor.

Rabies, a potentially fatal viral disease, is often found in raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

So far this year, three raccoons and one bat have also tested positive for rabies in the county.

