Florida National Guardsmen deployed to Everglades for ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida troops re heading to the Everglades as the state prepares to open its new immigration detention facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

About 100 Florida National Guard members will help secure the site.

The facility, made up of tents and trailers, is expected to start holding detained immigrants on July 1.

Guard officials say they'll stay as long as the governor directs.

