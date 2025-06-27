Four children are missing out of Hillsborough County, FDLE says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for four children last seen in Ruskin, Florida, out of Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Malaysia Penny, Jerome Penny Jr., Egypt Penny, and Justyce Cepeda-Penny were last seen in the area of the 14400 block of Editors Note Street.

FDLE believes the children are with Erica Cepeda and Jerome Penny.

Cepeda is described as having a script tattoo on her neck and a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on her right arm. She may also have a rainbow stud piercing on her left eyebrow.

Penny was described as having scars on his right hand and a tattoo that says ‘respect’ on his right arm.

The public is asked not to approach them but to contact law enforcement instead.

