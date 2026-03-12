BIG WIN: $10M Powerball ‘Double Play’ ticket sold in Central Florida

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One customer found more than just snacks and gasoline at a Lake County convenience store.

They ended up landing a fortune, thanks to a lottery ticket they recently purchased there.

Florida Lottery officials announced that someone won a $10 million prize after matching all the numbers in Wednesday night’s Powerball Double Play drawing.

Double Play is an add-on feature that gives Powerball players another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing.

Double Play is held after every Powerball drawing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and offers a top cash prize of $10 million.

The winning Double Play numbers for March 11 were: 6-7-42-43-59. The Powerball was 21.

The winning ticket, a Quick Pick ticket, was sold at a Circle K convenience store located at 10030 County Road 44 in Leesburg.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group