Have you seen her? Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Ocoee girl

OCOEE, Fla. — An alert was issued Friday for a missing 14-year-old girl in Ocoee.
Police said Bailey Stanfield was last seen Thursday in the 1900 block of Applegate Drive.
She has blond hair and blue eyes, is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a jacket with grey, pink and purple horizontal strips, dark-colored leggings and fuzzy grey Crocs.
Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or 911.
