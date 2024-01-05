Have you seen her? Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Ocoee girl

OCOEE, Fla. — An alert was issued Friday for a missing 14-year-old girl in Ocoee.

Police said Bailey Stanfield was last seen Thursday in the 1900 block of Applegate Drive.

She has blond hair and blue eyes, is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Watch: Judge hits juror who lied, caused mistrial with max sentence

She was last seen wearing a jacket with grey, pink and purple horizontal strips, dark-colored leggings and fuzzy grey Crocs.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or 911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group