‘All good things come to an end’: Linda’s Winter Park Diner to close this summer

WINTER PARK, Fla. — After serving up breakfast and lunch for decades along Fairbanks Avenue, Linda’s Winter Park Diner will close for good this summer.

At the end of July, owner Linda D’Auria will retire after owning the diner for nearly 35 years.

“We are so excited for her to enjoy retirement, travel and her grandchildren,” a statement on the diner’s website says. “Please come visit before we close towards the end of July. It’s true what they say ‘All good things come to an end.’”

The diner predates Linda, having served up breakfast favorites since the 1950s boasting fast, friendly service with a smile.

Read: CDC warns of rare, deadly bacteria found along the U.S. Gulf Coast

The diner said once Linda’s closes, the property will no longer be a diner.

“It’s bitter sweet because we love our customers and have been a part of the Winter Park community for the past 35 years,” the statement said.

Read: They’re back! Life-size dinosaurs are roaming around Leu Gardens in Orlando until late July

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group