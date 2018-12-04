Almost 80 vehicles burglarized in Osceola County's tourist district

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Thieves burglarized 78 vehicles late Monday or early Tuesday in Osceola County's tourist district, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators said the burglaries were reported on Calypso Cay Way.
Hotel guest Toby Martin said she was upset when she realized that her vehicle had been burglarized.
"I was ticked off. I am ticked off," she said. "There is no reason for it."
Osceola County Maj. Jacob Ruiz said thieves do not take the holidays off.
"These criminals are out there," he said. "They know people are out traveling, on vacation, and with that, also shopping for the holiday, and unfortunately, they target these kinds of area."
Deputies who were part of the tourism policing unit -- which targeted the corridor along West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway -- told Channel 9 in September that most of them were reassigned and the unit was dissolved.
When Channel 9 contacted the Sheriff's Office in September to ask about the unit, the agency said that the "unit has not and will not be disbanded."
Channel 9 asked the agency where the unit was overnight, when the vehicles were burglarized, but that question was left unanswered.
