Altamonte’s future: Self-driving shuttles, $1B in development

With an estimated $1 billion in new development coming in around the Altamonte Mall and a self-driving rapid transit system taking shape, the Cranes Roost area is poised to go from suburban service center to downtown core.

“For an infill suburban location, I think Cranes Roost offers one of the best live, work and play environments in Orlando,” said Stephen Novacki, a vice president with Eastwind Development in Palm Beach Gardens.

Eastwind is currently constructing The Aston at Uptown, a $65 million, five-story, 261-unit apartment community on 3.5 acres to the east of Cranes Roost Park. Novacki said he expects the project to begin leasing in the fall.

